The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Qatar Football Association (QFA) have signed a five-year cooperation agreement, the GFA disclosed here on Wednesday.

The partnership, which takes immediate effect, covers technical and professional exchanges, general management, study and research, and assistance in sports facilities.

The two FAs will also exchange sports centers and installation for competitions, training, and camps as much as possible in accordance with availability and suitability and exchange of information and material of technical and expert nature.

The two FAs have also agreed to play international friendlies between the senior men’s national teams, men’s Olympic teams, senior women’s national teams, youth teams, and futsal teams.