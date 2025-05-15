Ghana and Rwanda Lead Africa’s Digital Payment Transformation

The Bank of Ghana has partnered with the National Bank of Rwanda and Singapore’s Global Financial Technology Network to develop a groundbreaking digital payments infrastructure that could reshape financial transactions across Africa.

This Next-Gen Digital Payment Infrastructure project, unveiled at the 3i Africa Summit 2025 in Accra, aims to create a standardized framework for cross-border payments while addressing longstanding challenges of interoperability and financial inclusion.

At the policy forum, Bank of Ghana representatives emphasized the initiative’s potential to accelerate Africa’s digital finance transformation. “We’re building an innovation-enabled system that connects central banks, financial institutions and fintechs,” said Dr. Johnson Asiama during his presentation. The project builds on existing platforms like the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System, which has already reduced reliance on foreign currencies for regional trade.

The timing reflects both progress and persistent challenges in Africa’s digital finance landscape. While Sub-Saharan Africa accounts for 53 percent of global mobile money activity, processing over $1.1 trillion annually, fragmented regulations continue to hinder seamless cross-border transactions. GSMA data shows the region handles $3 million in mobile money transactions every minute, yet many economies still face infrastructure gaps that limit broader financial access.

IMF representatives at the summit noted the initiative’s importance for regional economic resilience. Vitaliy Kramarenko, Deputy Director of the IMF’s African Department, highlighted how digital payment systems could help African nations navigate global economic pressures while cautioning that electricity and internet access remain significant barriers in many markets.

The DPI project represents a strategic step toward implementing the African Continental Free Trade Area’s vision, with Ghana and Rwanda positioned as testing grounds for solutions that could scale continent-wide. Success will depend on balancing innovation with risk management, particularly as central banks explore digital currencies and fast payment systems.

Africa’s financial integration efforts have reached a critical juncture, where technical solutions must be matched by regulatory cooperation and infrastructure investment. The DPI initiative’s pilot phase will reveal whether this model can deliver on its promise of cheaper, faster transactions while maintaining financial stability across diverse economies. Past projects have shown that payment system reforms can take years to yield tangible benefits, making sustained commitment from both public and private sectors essential for lasting impact.