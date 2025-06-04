Ghana and South Africa Raise Fuel Levies in Striking Sync

Ghana and South Africa implemented nearly simultaneous fuel tax increases within hours on Tuesday, leveraging falling global oil prices to boost revenues despite starkly different economic contexts.

Ghana’s Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson secured parliamentary approval to raise the Energy Sector Levy from 20 pesewas to GH¢1 per litre, targeting $3.1 billion in energy debt. “It’s about keeping the lights on,” Forson asserted, citing cedi strength as buffer against pump price hikes.

Concurrently, South Africa enforced its first fuel levy increase since 2021 – adding 0.16 rand/litre for petrol and 0.15 rand for diesel – just hours after courts dismissed an opposition bid to block it. The hike reduced that nation’s monthly fuel price decline to a marginal 0.05 rand despite four months of global oil dips. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana pursued this after parliament rejected VAT increases, with taxes now comprising 30% of South African fuel costs.

Critics in both nations condemned the timing. Ghana’s minority leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin labeled it “a backdoor tax,” while South African motorists saw anticipated relief evaporate. Analysts acknowledged the economic logic: “It’s textbook fiscal opportunism,” noted a Johannesburg economist, observing that both governments exploited oil market conditions to address domestic fiscal gaps without immediate consumer backlash.

The parallel actions highlight how African economies navigate volatile energy markets to stabilize public finances, though whether Accra and Pretoria coordinated or merely seized the same opportunity remains unanswered.