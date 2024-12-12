Ghana and Switzerland Sign CHF 12 Million Grant Agreement to Strengthen Local Governance

The Governments of Ghana and Switzerland have formalized a CHF 12 million (approximately USD 14 million) grant agreement to support the implementation of the District Assemblies Common Fund Responsiveness Factor Grant (DACF-RFG), a significant step in enhancing local governance across the country.

The agreement was signed in Accra during a ceremony attended by Ghana’s Minister for Finance, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Swiss Ambassador to Ghana, Simone Giger, and other key stakeholders. The grant is designed to bolster Ghana’s decentralized governance systems, improve accountability, and ensure more effective delivery of essential services at the local level.

In his remarks, Dr. Amin Adam expressed deep gratitude to the Swiss government for its continued support of Ghana’s development agenda. “Switzerland’s financial contribution of CHF 12 million to the DACF-RFG underscores the strong and enduring partnership between our two nations,” he said, emphasizing the importance of the collaboration in advancing sustainable development and decentralization in Ghana.

The DACF-RFG is a performance-based grant aimed at incentivizing Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency in local governance. The program has enabled MMDAs to improve infrastructure, build institutional capacity, and foster greater trust between local authorities and citizens.

While acknowledging challenges such as delays in fund disbursement that have at times hindered the program’s effectiveness, Dr. Amin Adam expressed optimism about the progress made and reaffirmed stakeholders’ commitment to addressing these issues moving forward.

Swiss Ambassador Simone Giger highlighted that local governance and decentralization are central to Switzerland’s cooperation with Ghana. She pointed out that the DACF-RFG has had a positive impact, with citizens in 12 regions directly benefiting from the support. Ambassador Giger described this as “heart-warming” and commended Ghana for the responsible use of the funds. She reiterated Switzerland’s commitment to the continued success of the program, emphasizing the importance of local governance as a pillar of the two countries’ partnership.

This grant underscores the strong collaboration between Ghana and Switzerland, as both nations work towards improving local governance and enhancing service delivery for citizens.