Ghana and UAE Launch US$1 Billion Tech Hub to Drive AI Dominance

Ghana and the United Arab Emirates have signed a landmark $1 billion agreement to establish a technology and innovation hub, positioning Ghana as Africa’s premier artificial intelligence and emerging technology base.

The Ghana-UAE Innovations and Technology Hub, spearheaded by UAE’s Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), will occupy a 25-square-kilometer site in Ningo-Prampram, with Ghana providing land and PCFC financing development.

The facility will serve as a regional headquarters for over 11,000 international companies under PCFC’s ecosystem—including Microsoft, Oracle, Meta, IBM, and Alphabet—specializing in AI engineering, data generation for Africa-focused machine learning, and high-value outsourcing services. Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George signed the agreement alongside Dubai PCFC Chairman Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, framing the initiative as essential to President Mahama’s digital sovereignty vision.

“This hub merges investment with Ghanaian ingenuity,” stated George, noting it will anchor the national One Million Coders Programme while retaining local tech talent. “We’re building conditions for a digital renaissance led by Ghanaians.” Bin Sulayem emphasized the hub’s role in transforming economic paradigms: “National wealth is now defined by scaling ideas, not commodities. This project redefines Africa’s place in the digital value chain.”

The partnership signals a strategic shift toward high-value technological manufacturing as global supply chains realign, positioning Ghana to capitalize on nearshoring trends while developing homegrown AI solutions for continental challenges.