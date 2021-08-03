Ghana, Angola sign MoU on political consultations, economic collaboration

Ghana and Angola Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to hold consultations to boost political and economic ties between both nations.

By the MoU, the two nations have established a consultative mechanism that would enable them interact regularly on areas of mutual interest, particularly in mining and hydrocarbon industry development, agriculture, education, tourism, transportation, and maritime security.

Angola looks to explore Ghana’s vast experience in the mining and cocoa sectors, whilst Ghana seeks to benefit from Angola’s rich knowledge in the oil and gas sector.

The MoU was signed by their respective foreign ministers at the Jubilee House, Accra, in the presence of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço of Angola, who is on a three-day official visit to Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo prior to the signing of the MoU, held a closed-door meeting with President Lourenco, during which some bilateral arrangements were reached.

The high point of the bilateral talks was the need to enhance partnerships and exchange of ideas and experiences of mutual interest.

The two leaders underscored the need for their respective countries to learn from each other, and to find solutions to the common issues that beset them.

They also called into focus the need for a common front to address the maritime security challenges of the Gulf of Guinea, stressing that all the 21 countries that border the Gulf of Guinea should collaborate to keep the area safe for the economic development of the entire region.

The two undertook to develop the fisheries sectors of both countries, as well as establish a direct transport route from Accra to Luanda to facilitate seamless travel between Ghana and Angola.

President João Lourenço spoke highly of Ghana’s tourism sector, mining, and cocoa production, indicating that the collaboration would be an opportunity for his country to learn from Ghana

He said the mining industry in Angola was still at its development stage and welcomed investors from Ghana to share their knowledge and experiences in mining to help develop the Angolan mining sector.

The Angolan President also pointed out the need for the two countries to explore the possibilities of collaboration to develop their agro livestock industries.

He commended Ghana’s democratic credentials, indicating that his country supported Ghana’s candidature to host the secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) due to the country’s stable “behaviour” on the continent.

President Akufo-Addo described the Angolan leader’s visit as a successful step in deepening the bilateral ties between the two countries.

He said Ghana had a lot to learn from Angola’s hydrocarbon industry and was positive that Ghana had much to gain from that country’s experience in that sector.

The President will host his Angolan counterpart to a State Banquet at the Jubilee House.