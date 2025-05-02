Ghana Announces 2025 Summit to Tackle Shipping and Logistics Challenges

Ghana will host its first International Shipping and Logistics Summit in July 2025 at the Accra International Conference Centre, organizers announced Thursday.

The event, spearheaded by Akwaabaa Communication alongside industry stakeholders, aims to address systemic inefficiencies plaguing the nation’s trade infrastructure amid rising costs and global competition.

Under the theme “Accelerating Action: Transforming Ghana’s Shipping and Logistics Sector for Global Competitiveness,” the summit seeks to unify government officials, industry leaders, and international partners to draft actionable reforms. Key focus areas include reducing port delays, streamlining regulations, and improving access to financing for logistics operators.

Recent industry assessments highlight urgent challenges: cargo clearance at Ghana’s ports averages 7 to 14 days far exceeding the global standard of 1 to 3 days while delays cost businesses an estimated $200 million annually in demurrage fees. Operational expenses at the country’s ports, among West Africa’s most expensive, run 35% higher than regional peers due to taxes and logistical bottlenecks. These costs, often passed to consumers, risk undermining Ghana’s role as a regional trade hub.

Persistent hurdles such as fragmented regulations, limited stakeholder consultation in policymaking, and aging infrastructure further constrain growth. A lack of accessible credit for logistics firms has stifled innovation, with many operators unable to expand services or adopt modern technologies.

The two-day summit will convene over 1,000 CEOs, 100 government representatives, and international delegates for panel discussions, exhibitions, and networking sessions. Organizers emphasize practical outcomes, including strategies to align port operations with global benchmarks and attract investment in digital trade solutions.

Ghana’s logistics sector remains pivotal to its economic ambitions, contributing significantly to job creation and regional trade. The summit coincides with broader efforts to position the country as a gateway under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), though progress hinges on resolving longstanding inefficiencies. Similar initiatives in neighboring Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire have seen mixed results, underscoring the complexity of port reforms in West Africa.

Registration details for the event are available at www.gis-summit.com, with updates shared via social media channels. The summit’s success, analysts note, may hinge on sustained collaboration between public and private sectors a recurring challenge in regional policy implementation.