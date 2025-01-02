Ghana Announces Public Holidays and Commemorative Days for 2025

The Ministry of the Interior has officially unveiled the list of public holidays and commemorative days for Ghana in 2025, helping citizens and businesses plan for the year ahead.

Among the key statutory public holidays, Ghana will observe New Year’s Day on Wednesday, January 1, followed by Constitution Day on Tuesday, January 7. March will mark Independence Day on Thursday, March 6, while workers will get a well-deserved break on May Day, Thursday, May 1.

The dates for Islamic holidays, Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Adha, are yet to be confirmed, with the Office of the Chief Imam set to announce them closer to the time. Public holidays for Good Friday on April 18 and Easter Monday on April 21 will coincide with Ghana’s Christian celebrations, while Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day will be observed on Sunday, September 21.

In December, Ghana will celebrate Farmers’ Day on Friday, December 5, with Christmas Day falling on Thursday, December 25, followed by Boxing Day on Friday, December 26.

In addition to these statutory holidays, two commemorative days—African Union Day on Sunday, May 25, and Republic Day on Tuesday, July 1—will also be acknowledged but will not be observed as public holidays.

This comprehensive schedule is especially helpful for businesses and the public, as it provides clarity for planning and scheduling events throughout the year. However, the floating nature of the Islamic holidays will require some flexibility in scheduling. With a mix of both secular and religious observances, 2025 promises to be a year of both celebration and reflection for Ghanaians, with significant events marking the country’s history, culture, and contributions to the global stage.