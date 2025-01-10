Ghana Announces Visa-Free Entry for All African Passport Holders

Ghana has made a groundbreaking move to enhance cross-border travel and trade within Africa by announcing visa-free entry for all African passport holders.

This policy is a significant step in Ghana’s commitment to fostering initiatives such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

Henry Osabutey, a Ghanaian scholar and Global Goodwill Ambassador for the SDGs, emphasized that the decision transcends just a visa policy. He noted that it removes long-standing barriers to intra-African trade, tourism, and cultural exchanges. “This policy opens a gate for stronger connections in trade and tourism within the African continent,” Osabutey told Bird in an interview.

The move is expected to give a significant boost to Ghana’s tourism sector, drawing more visitors to popular attractions such as the Savanna Lodge, Wli Waterfalls, and Aqua Safari. According to a 2018 study by the African Development Bank, visa liberalization can increase tourism by as much as 25%, which could have a substantial economic impact.

The announcement, made by outgoing President Nana Akufo-Addo in his New Year address, marks a milestone for Ghana’s role within the AfCFTA, currently the largest trading bloc in the world. Prior to this new policy, Ghana already allowed visa-free access to 26 African countries and provided visas on arrival to 25 others, with Eritrea and Morocco being the exceptions.

Under the new policy, Ghana joins several African countries, such as Benin, Seychelles, The Gambia, and Rwanda, that have already implemented visa-free policies to facilitate travel and strengthen continental unity. Osabutey noted, “This is an important step toward the actualizing of the African Union Agenda 2063, as free movement across the continent shores up peace, reduces xenophobia, and strengthens cultural and economic relations.”

This move aligns with Ghana’s broader pan-African strategy, which includes trade initiatives like the AfCFTA and campaigns such as “Beyond the Return” to reconnect Africans with their heritage. The policy also complements Ghana’s recent initiative to grant citizenship to 524 members of the Black diaspora, primarily from the United States, following the success of the “Year of Return” program launched in 2019.

The visa-free policy is part of a broader trend across Africa, with more countries opening their borders to promote regional integration and tourism. The 2024 Visa Openness Index by the African Development Bank highlights progress, with nations like Benin, Ethiopia, and Sierra Leone liberalizing their visa policies in recent years. Zambia has also announced visa-free entry for citizens of 53 countries, effective January 2025, and countries such as Mauritania and Chad have introduced e-Visa systems to simplify travel.

Osabutey concluded, “If this policy is sustained, it could transform Ghana into a central hub for innovation and a leader in advancing Africa’s unity and economic prosperity.”