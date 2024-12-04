Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition Educates Youth on Electoral Integrity

The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) has embarked on an ambitious nationwide campaign aimed at tackling electoral corruption by educating young people, particularly first-time voters, on the importance of integrity and accountability in democratic processes.

Speaking at Accra Girls Senior High School, Samuel Harrison-Cudjoe, GACC’s Programmes Officer, detailed the initiative’s strategic focus on combating vote-buying and vote-selling—practices that undermine governance and perpetuate systemic corruption.

Breaking the Cycle of Electoral Corruption

“This project is part of our anti-corruption mandate, targeting young people in schools, churches, and other community spaces where they feel at ease,” Harrison-Cudjoe explained. “Our goal is to equip them with the knowledge and tools to resist corrupt practices during elections.”

He emphasized that vote-buying, where candidates offer cash or favors to influence voters, and vote-selling, where voters trade their choices for material incentives, fuel a vicious cycle. “Politicians who spend excessively to win elections often seek to recoup their expenses through corrupt means once in office. Breaking this cycle begins with the voters making informed, ethical decisions,” he said.

Expanding Impact Across Ghana

GACC’s campaign spans 34 districts, engaging students in Senior High Schools and tertiary institutions across the country. To date, the coalition has reached over 80 schools and nearly 280 institutions, instilling the principles of electoral integrity in thousands of young people.

“This generation of voters represents a powerful force for change,” Harrison-Cudjoe noted. “By arming them with the right information, we are enabling them to make ethical choices and inspire their peers to do the same.”

Strategic Partnerships for Broader Reach

The campaign’s effectiveness is bolstered by a coalition of partners, including the Hewlett Foundation and the Ghana Integrity Initiative. This multi-stakeholder approach ensures the campaign’s reach and reinforces its impact.

“Our partnership strategy is key to achieving nationwide coverage,” Harrison-Cudjoe added. “Working with organizations that share our vision amplifies our message and strengthens the fight against corruption.”

A similar sensitization session was conducted at both the Accra Technical Training Centre (ATTC) and Osu Presbyterian Senior High School, where the turnout was impressive, and students actively participated in the discussions. At ATTC, the event sparked lively conversations, with students showing great interest in understanding the importance of electoral integrity.

Likewise, the session at Osu Presbyterian Senior High School saw significant engagement, as students expressed their commitment to making ethical voting decisions in the upcoming elections. The enthusiastic participation from both institutions highlighted the growing awareness among young people about rejecting corruption and promoting a fair electoral process in Ghana.

A Vision for Corruption-Free Elections

GACC’s outreach goes beyond education, aiming to inspire action among young voters. At each session, participants are urged to reject corruption outright.

“Cast your votes peacefully and with integrity,” Harrison-Cudjoe appealed. “Do not sell your vote, and do not allow anyone to buy it. Together, we can build a future free of corruption.”

Cultivating Ethical Leaders of Tomorrow

This campaign exemplifies GACC’s long-standing commitment to fostering transparency, accountability, and good governance. By focusing on young voters, the initiative is not only addressing immediate challenges but also sowing the seeds for a more accountable and ethical political culture in Ghana.

With its comprehensive approach and broad support, the campaign represents a significant step toward safeguarding Ghana’s democracy and ensuring that elections reflect the true will of the people.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh