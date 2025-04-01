Ghana Appeals for Unity After Boxer’s Death During Cross-Border Bout

Ghana’s Sports Minister Kofi Adams has urged restraint and solidarity between Ghanaian and Nigerian sporting communities following the death of Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju, who collapsed after a March 29 light-heavyweight match in Accra.

The 28-year-old fighter succumbed following an intense bout against Ghana’s Jonathan Mbanugu, sparking fears of diplomatic tensions.

“This was not an attack. No Ghanaian caused Olanrewaju’s death,” Adams declared during an interview with Sporty FM, emphasizing the incident should not escalate hostilities. He stressed the importance of preserving decades of sportsmanship between the nations, particularly as Ghanaian athletes prepare for upcoming events in Nigeria.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of death, with preliminary reports ruling out foul play. Adams acknowledged the tragedy’s emotional impact but called for mutual respect: “Such incidents must unite, not divide us. Our shared love for boxing transcends borders.”

The minister’s appeal comes amid heightened sensitivity in West African sports circles, where cross-border rivalries occasionally spill into public disputes. Ghana and Nigeria, dominant forces in regional boxing, have long collaborated on athlete exchanges and joint training programs.

Olanrewaju’s death has reignited debates over medical protocols in boxing venues, though Adams did not address specific regulatory changes. Instead, he highlighted the need to “honor Gabriel’s legacy through continued cooperation,” noting Ghana’s commitment to fostering safe, competitive environments.

As tributes pour in for the late boxer, both nations face a pivotal moment to reinforce solidarity in a sport that unites millions across the continent.