Ghana appoint Four Para Athletics coaches in Preparation for Paris 2024

Patrick Yaw Obeng, Ibrahim Suleiman, Ernest Brako Ofei and Emmanuel Appiah Kubi have been put in charge of Ghana’s Paralympic athletics team and tasked with securing more medals on the international stage.

The Ghana Paralympic Committee (GPC) has announced the appointment of the four coaches as preparations for the Paris 2024 Paralympics start to take shape. Coach Ibrahim Suleiman, Ernest Brako and Patrick Yaw Obeng will focus on track events, and Emmanuel Appiah Kubi will concentrate on field disciplines.

The President of NPC Ghana, Mr Samson Deen, said the four were selected following a joint meeting with the Foster Kwartengs-led Ghana Para Athletics Association and the Head of the Technical team, David Tweneboah Koduah of the Ghana Blind Sports Association.

Ghana made its Paralympic Games début at the 2004 Summer Paralympics in Athens, sending three representatives to compete in two sports. In athletics, Nkegbe Botsyo took part in the men’s 100m, 200m, and 400 m in the T54 category. Ajara Mohammed entered the women’s 800m and the marathon, also in the T54 category. Alfred Adjetey Sowah competed in powerlifting in the men’s up to 52 kg category.

Botsyo and Mohammed returned to compete again in the 2008 Summer Paralympics in Beijing, the former in the men’s 100m and 200m (T54) and the latter in the women’s 200m and 1,500m (T54).

No Ghanaian has ever won a medal at the Paralympic Games

Ghana took part in the 2012 Summer Paralympics, and the National Paralympic Committee of Ghana chose Bedford as the UK training base for its Paralympians.

The Ghana team will begin preparation for para athletics and para powerlifting in the cities of Boucle Nord de Seine at its pre-games training camp.

Source NPC