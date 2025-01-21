Ghana Appoints Larry Gbevlo Lartey as Envoy to Alliance of Sahelian States

In a move to strengthen diplomatic ties with neighboring and other African countries, Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Larry Gbevlo Lartey as the country’s envoy to the Alliance of Sahelian States (ASS).

The appointment, part of a series of new appointments made by the president, emphasizes Ghana’s commitment to fostering stronger relationships within the Sahelian region. Gbevlo Lartey, known for his extensive experience in security and diplomacy, is expected to leverage his expertise to enhance Ghana’s role and influence in the alliance.

The Alliance of Sahelian States, which includes Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, was established to promote regional cooperation and development. The president expressed confidence in Lartey’s ability to contribute positively to the advancement of Ghana’s foreign policy and the overall development of the nation.