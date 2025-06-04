Ghana Approves Fuel Levy Hike to Tackle $3.1 Billion Energy Sector Debt

Ghana’s Parliament has enacted the Energy Sector Levy (Amendment) Bill, 2025, implementing a GHS1 increase per liter of petroleum products effective immediately.

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson presented the measure as essential for stabilizing the nation’s energy sector, projecting it will generate GHS5.7 billion annually to reduce crippling sector debts and secure reliable electricity nationwide.

Addressing Parliament on Tuesday, Dr. Forson revealed Ghana’s energy sector debt currently totals $3.1 billion. He stated $3.7 billion is required to fully clear existing arrears, with an additional $1.2 billion needed for 2025 thermal generation fuel procurement.

The Minister explicitly assured citizens the levy adjustment will not increase current fuel pump prices, asserting the government will absorb the additional cost.

The bill faced significant opposition during deliberations. Members of the Minority Caucus staged a walkout in protest, contesting both the procedural legitimacy and substance of the levy. Minority representatives argued the ruling Majority lacked the constitutionally mandated quorum for passage and condemned the timing of the tax increase as economically burdensome for citizens.

Ghana’s chronic energy sector debt, largely stemming from legacy power purchase agreements and subsidy costs, has long undermined grid stability and investment, positioning this fiscal measure as a critical test for the government’s debt resolution strategy amid persistent economic headwinds.