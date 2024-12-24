Ghana Approves Visa-Free Travel for All African Nationals

Ghana has taken a significant step towards promoting Pan-African unity by approving visa-free travel for citizens of all African countries.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo granted executive approval for the policy on Wednesday, December 18, fulfilling a promise he made earlier this year. The move is expected to strengthen efforts towards greater economic and cultural integration across the continent.

The policy, which will allow holders of African passports to enter Ghana without a visa, is set to come into effect on January 1, 2025, pending final arrangements by the Ghana Immigration Service. This makes Ghana the fifth African country to implement such a policy, joining Rwanda, Seychelles, The Gambia, and Benin.

The decision aligns with the African Union’s agenda of enabling the free movement of people, goods, and services as part of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) initiative, which aims to create the largest single market in the world.

In January 2024, at the Africa Prosperity Dialogues in Ghana, President Akufo-Addo pledged his commitment to visa-free travel for Africans. Addressing delegates, he highlighted the importance of mobility for economic integration and unity on the continent. “The government of Ghana is committed to ensuring visa-free travel for all Africans entering our country, and the process has begun,” he announced at the time.

The Africa Prosperity Dialogues, which brings together over 2,000 business executives, political leaders, and other stakeholders, served as a platform for the President to reaffirm Ghana’s role in championing Pan-African ideals.

The policy approval has been communicated to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and the Ministry of the Interior, which have initiated the necessary steps to ensure its implementation.

The policy is expected to address longstanding frustrations faced by African business leaders and travelers. Nigerian industrialist and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has often voiced concerns about the challenges of moving across the continent, citing the need to apply for dozens of visas to conduct business.

Writing in the Financial Times, journalist Aanu Adeoye described visa restrictions as a major barrier to trade and cultural exchange in Africa, adding that simplifying travel is critical for the continent’s growth. Ghana’s leadership in this area has been welcomed as a step forward, especially as the country is home to the AfCFTA Secretariat and has a rich history of Pan-African advocacy, championed by its first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

While other parts of the continent, including Ethiopia, have been criticized for restrictive immigration policies, Ghana’s decision positions it as a leader in advancing the African Union’s vision of a borderless Africa.

By implementing this visa-free policy, Ghana is not only fostering closer ties among African nations but also reinforcing its role in driving the continent’s integration and growth agenda.