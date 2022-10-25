Ghana Armed Forces Begins “Operation Road Star”

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) is drilling 50 boreholes in the Upper West and Upper East Regions to address potential human security challenges there.

The projects, codenamed “Operation Road Star”, is being executed by the 48 Engineer Regiment of GAF under the auspices of the Ministry of National Security.

The projects have been categorised under the Social Intervention Programmes (SIPs) initiated by the Ministry.

They include two box culverts, eight pipe culverts and 24-sitter lavatory facility.

According to a statement signed by the Director of Department of Public Relations, Naval Captain Michael Addo Larbie, there was an ongoing drilling of 42 boreholes in the Pusiga, Sissala West, Binduri, Bawku, Nadowli -Kaleo, Wa-West District and construction of box culverts in the Sissala -Kansana Districts.

The statement said the substructure of the 24-seater lavatory at the Zuarungu Senior High School was completed whilst works on the superstructure was ongoing.

So far, 75 percent of the phase one project had been completed, the statement said.