Ghana Armed Forces commissions accommodation block for troops in Ho

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has commissioned a 16-unit flat accommodation block for Senior Non-Commissioned Officers of the 66 Artillery Regiment in the Volta Region and their families.

The commissioned block is a project under the Senior Non-Commissioned Officer’s (SNCO’s) accommodation project.

Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), in an address said he was aware of the acute accommodation challenge facing the 66 Artillery Regiment in particular adding that the Military High Command was working assiduously to address the challenge.

“I believe the commissioning of this building is a testament to my resolve to see to it that all soldiers are decently accommodated to enable them to efficiently and effectively discharge their assigned tasks.”

The Command he said would ensure the completion of the second block within the shortest possible time and added that the commissioned block was part of the Quick Impact Projects he initiated across all garrisons with a vision to see to it that all projects were completed under his tenure with 95 per cent of the Projects being completed and in use.

Vice Admiral Amoama charged the Commanding Officer to ensure that occupants of the building adopted a positive maintenance culture to ensure that the structure was always preserved to serve its intended purpose.

He assured all soldiers of the Ghana Armed Forces that the Command was working closely with the government to ensure that enough accommodation and other logistics were provided to troops in all garrisons.

Vice Admiral Amoama also commended Units for also embarking on self-help projects to tackle the accommodation challenges confronting the Command.

He congratulated the Commanding Officer and troops of the Regiment for sterling performance in the discharge of their duties throughout 2020 while expecting that they continued to put up professional posture throughout the year and beyond.

Lieutenant Colonel Kwame Sam Appiah, Commanding Officer, Artillery Training School, said the commissioning was significant to the Regiment since it would reduce the long-standing accommodation deficit in the Regiment and the entire Garrison.

“It is also important to note that our excitement as a Unit is stemmed from the fact that this is a project that was stalled but finally ready for commissioning today. This project started somewhere in 2008, however, the progress of work stalled for over 14 years due to lack of funds.”

He said a lot of effort had gone in to ensure the successful completion of the project to ease the accommodation pressure on the Regiment and the Garrison.

Lt Col Appiah said the tremendous efforts put in by CDS Vice Admiral Amoama to see to the successful completion of one of the numerous uncompleted soldiers’ accommodation flats.

He said the accommodation would not only improve the dire accommodation situation they had but also go a long way to improve our operational situation since “we will have more troops living in the barracks.”

Lt Col Appiah said the recent posting of young soldiers to the Regiment brought to the fore the need for urgent measures to resolve the dire accommodation challenge faced by the Regiment.

“It is on this background that the Regiment has decided to construct a 100-bed capacity accommodation facility for our young soldiers as self-help. This we expect will improve the accommodation situation in the Barracks.”

He appealed to individuals and corporate organisations within their areas of responsibility and beyond to assist them to complete the projects.

Lt Col Appiah expressed gratitude to all whose efforts led to the successful completion of the commissioned project while assuring that strict maintenance practices would be carried out to ensure that the building was always in good shape.

The exercise was witnessed by Dr Archibald Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, and other Service Commanders in the region.

In a related development, At the Akoefe Training Camp, the CDS stated that the High Command was interested in developing the Camp and that plans were far advanced to establish a Recruits Training School at the Camp as part of plans to expand the staff strength of the GAF when he toured facilities there.

The Commanding Officer of the Artillery Training School, Lt Col Kwame Sam Appiah expressed his gratitude to the CDS for releasing funds to renovate the Quarter Masters Block which was in a deplorable state.

He stated that the block will enhance the administration of the school and improve teaching and learning.