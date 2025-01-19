Ghana Armed Forces Confirms Fatal Clash with Illegal Miners at AngloGold Ashanti Mine

Brigadier General E. Aggrey-Quashie, Director General of the Ghana Armed Forces, has provided details on the deadly confrontation that occurred on the night of Saturday, 18 January 2025, between soldiers and a group of illegal miners at the Anglo Gold Ashanti mines.

According to Brigadier General Aggrey-Quashie’s statement, the incident unfolded around 11:00 pm when approximately 60 illegal miners breached the security perimeter at the mine and attempted to access the Deep Decline area at Cote D’or Ramp. The miners were confronted by military personnel who were deployed on Operation HALT II, a task force aimed at curbing illegal mining activities in the region.

The miners, reportedly armed with a range of weapons including locally-made rifles, pump-action shotguns, knives, gas cylinders, heavy-duty industrial bolt cutters, axes, and machetes, responded by opening fire on the soldiers. In self-defense, the troops returned fire, leading to a fatal exchange of gunfire.

Brigadier General Aggrey-Quashie confirmed that seven illegal miners were killed during the shootout, while one other sustained serious injuries. The surviving miners fled the scene following the confrontation. One soldier was also injured by pellets from a pump-action shotgun but has since received medical treatment and is expected to recover.

The Ghana Armed Forces has since emphasized the right of military personnel to use force in self-defense, to protect innocent civilians, and safeguard property. Brigadier General Aggrey-Quashie reiterated that the use of lethal force is permitted under such circumstances to preserve life, particularly when soldiers face armed opposition.

During the operation, six pump-action BB cartridges were recovered at the scene. The Ghana Armed Forces has made it clear that the soldiers involved in the incident acted within the framework of their authorized duties, and their actions were in line with the necessary protocols for ensuring security in high-risk operations such as these.

The incident highlights the continuing tension and risks surrounding illegal mining activities in Ghana, where military and law enforcement personnel are increasingly called upon to maintain order and safeguard key economic assets from unlawful exploitation.