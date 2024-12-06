Ghana Armed Forces Deploy Personnel to Support Election Security

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has announced the deployment of its personnel to designated areas across the country to assist the Ghana Police Service (GPS) in ensuring the peaceful conduct of the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

In a statement issued on Friday, December 6, 2024, the GAF reassured the public that there was no cause for concern if military personnel are seen in their localities during the election period. However, the statement emphasized that military personnel would not be stationed at polling stations.

Instead, the GAF’s role will be limited to standby support, with the Ghana Police Service maintaining primary responsibility for election security. Military personnel will only be deployed at the request of the police, underlining a collaborative approach between the two agencies to uphold peace, law, and order throughout the electoral process.

The GAF also urged Ghanaians to exercise their civic duties responsibly, cooperate with security officials, and refrain from any activities that could disrupt the smooth conduct of the elections.

With security forces on high alert, the country is poised to hold another round of peaceful elections, continuing its tradition of democratic stability.