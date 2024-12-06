Ghana Armed Forces Deploy Personnel to Support Police for 2024 Elections

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has begun deploying personnel in support of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) for the peaceful conduct of the December 7, 2024, Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

In a press release dated December 7, Brigadier General E. Aggrey-Quashie, Director-General of Public Relations of GAF, announced that the deployment of military personnel to designated locations is underway. The press release clarified that the military’s role is solely to provide standby support, with the Ghana Police Service maintaining primary responsibility for election security.

The release assured the public that the sight of military personnel in localities should not be cause for concern, emphasizing that no military personnel would be stationed at polling stations. The military will only be deployed upon request by the police, ensuring a collaborative approach to maintaining law and order during the elections.

GAF encouraged all Ghanaians to exercise their civic rights responsibly, cooperate with security personnel, and avoid any actions that might disrupt the peace. The Armed Forces reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding the nation’s stability and sovereignty and protecting the integrity of the election process.