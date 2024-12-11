Ghana Armed Forces Issues Stern Warning Over Attempts to Disarm Military Personnel

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has issued a strong warning to the public following attempts by mobs to disarm military personnel engaged in authorized duties.

In a statement signed by Brigadier General E. Aggrey-Quashie, Director General of Public Relations, GAF reminded Ghanaians of the vital role security forces play in maintaining law and order and cautioned against any actions that put their personnel or national peace at risk.

“Military personnel on authorized duty have the right to defend themselves, innocent civilians, and property,” the statement emphasized, underscoring that this includes the use of lethal force if necessary to protect lives and ensure stability.

GAF also urged citizens to act responsibly, cooperate with security forces, and avoid actions that could disrupt the peace. The Armed Forces called for continued collaboration with the Ghana Police Service as they work to maintain law and order.

“We encourage all Ghanaians to exercise their civic rights responsibly, cooperate with security personnel, and refrain from any acts that could disrupt the peace,” the statement read.

Reaffirming its commitment to national security, GAF stated, “We remain committed to safeguarding the stability and sovereignty of Ghana.” The warning comes amid reports of confrontations between security forces and mobs in different regions of the country, prompting this reminder to protect both personnel and civilians.