Ghana Armed Forces mark Green Ghana Day

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) on Friday commemorated this year’s Green Ghana Day by planting trees at the Juba Ridge near the Air force Base in Burma Camp.

The exercise, supported by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Forestry Commission, was replicated across all garrisons nationwide under the theme: “Our forest our health”.

It complements the national effort of planting 10 million trees this year.

Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, the Chief of Defence Staff, said the exercise went beyond the reafforestation and the mitigation of climate change agenda because it was also connected to the Military’s “Operation Halt II” currently battling illegal mining in the country’s forest reserves and water bodies.

“It is worthy to note that Ghana Armed Forces through Operation Halt II, continues to play a key role in Government’s efforts to fighting illegal mining and its effects on massive land degradation hence our profound interest in this exercise,” he said.

He urged all uniformed personnel not just to plant the seedlings but to also nature them to grow and improve air quality in the garrison across the country.

Green Ghana Day is an initiative launched by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2021 to restore the country’s forest cover.