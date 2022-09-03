Ghana Armed Forces receives donation from Elsie initiative Fund

The Elsie Initiative Fund for Uniformed Women in Peace Operations (EIF) has donated 3.7 million United States dollars to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to increase the deployment of women to UN peacekeeping.

A press statement made available to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Friday, said the donation was also to make the GAF more gender inclusive.

The statement said as the 7th highest contributor to United Nations peacekeeping, Ghana currently deploys 2,760 uniformed personnel, with 15.6 per cent being women.

It also added that, “With the EIF grant, Ghana will increase its contribution of military women by deploying a Gender-Strong Unit (GSU), a military battalion with substantial representation of women overall, including in command positions to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) for three years and beyond.”

Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, Chief of Defence Staff of the GAF said, “The inclusion of women at all levels of peace operations, through promotion of gender equality and awareness creation, is a clear and present reality, for the success of complex and multi-dimensional peace operations.”

“The approval of this will further enhance our pre-deployment preparations and deployment of female soldiers. It will also go a long way to improve our gender awareness and equality through targeted training and national awareness,” he added.

The statement said through the EIF-funded project, Ghana would address two of the most challenging barriers to women’s meaningful participation, including limited pool of trained and qualified women to deploy as peacekeepers, and inadequate infrastructure for women.

It said, the GAF would partner with the Women Peace and Security Institute of the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre to launch a nation-wide campaign to address gender stereotypes and promote the recruitment and integration of women in leadership and combat roles.

The statement said through visits to Ghana’s 16 regional areas, the GAF would conduct outreach activities to encourage young women in secondary and tertiary schools to be enlisted.

“The GAF will also build two accommodation facilities, a total of 300 beds, for women recruits, which will enable more women to be recruited and trained for deployment to UN peace operations,” it added.

Mr. Charles Abani, UN Resident Coordinator in Ghana’s role as the top contributor of uniformed women in military contingents to UN missions, and the project as an important milestone.

The UN in Ghana welcomes Partners’ support, such as the EIF, which would render GAF’s contributions more efficient.

The statement said, through Ghana’s bilateral partnership with Canada under the Elsie Initiative, the GAF would receive technical assistance on developing policy and training to build a gender-sensitive institutional culture within the GAF.

Ms. Oulimata Sarr, UN Women’s Regional Director, said “We are proud to see that Ghana has made tremendous efforts in advancing gender equality. I commended Ghana’s efforts in incorporating and institutionalising gender perspectives.”

The EIF, a UN trust fund hosted by UN Women, supports the sustainable deployment and meaningful participation of uniformed women peacekeepers by providing financial assistance and incentives.

Established by the UN, Canada and Member States in 2019, the EIF aims to accelerate progress towards the United Nation’s gender targets in line with Security Council resolutions and the UN Uniformed Gender Parity Strategy 2018-2028.