Ghana Armed Forces still leading Ghana Professional Boxing League table

Fight Night 6 of the second edition of the Ghana Professional Boxing League saw some splendid action and wonderful results at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Saturday, May 6.

Osita Umer beat Ben Ankrak 3-0 in their Super Welterweight contest, while Yusif Adisa Adenije also won over Nathaniel Nukpe and Enoch Tetteh of Bridge beat Ofori Tetteh of Ghana Prisons on points.

Palms Springs got a unanimous decision win by Ben Bulley over Kweku Moses of Seconds Out gym.

Umaru Latif of Wisdom did not appear to face Emmanuel Noi Mensah of Black Panthers gym.

Eric Quarm of Fit Square knocked out Sulley Mohammed of Sea View gym in round 2.

John Quaye representing Akotoku Academy beat Felix Nunoo of the Bronx gym on points.

Jerry Lartey of the Ghana Armed Forces won against Akimos Annan Ampiah of Attoh Quarshie gym. He had good support from his colleagues at the arena.

Best boxer for 2022, Charles Tetteh of Panix gym drew with Eric Asante of Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation. The judges scored 57 – 57, 54 – 59 and 58 – 56 in the though bout of the night which was staged by Imax Media Promotions and sanctioned by the Ghana Boxing Authority.

Ghana Armed Forces are leading the table with 13 points, followed by Akotoku and Panix with 12 and 10 points respectively.