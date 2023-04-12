Ghana Armed Forces take over Ghana Professional Boxing League Table

The Ghana Armed Forces are leaders of the Ghana Professional Boxing League Table after the third fight night at the Bukom Boxing Arena with nine points.

Ghana Prisons are also occupying the second spot with the same nine points, while Akotoku Academy is third with six points.

Attoh Quarshie, Bronx, Panix and Wisdom have six points, and Black Panthers, Bridge, Charles Quartey, Sea View / Will Power and Seconds Out have three points.

Fit Square and Palm Spring / The Gym have no point as they are yet to win a bout.

The Ghana Professional Boxing League which is staged by Imax Promotions with support from the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) is very exciting and the Bukom Boxing Arena is the place to be on any Fight Night.

The entertainment is super as top class musicians always feature.

The next fight night on April, 22, 2023 is going to be exciting as the soldiers would not like to leave the leadership grip.

Fit Square and Palm Spring / The Gym are also coming with high spirits to win their first bouts.

The coaches are also planning strategies to win and Season Two is really going to be tough and interesting.