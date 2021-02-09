The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), with support of the family of the Late Lieutenant-General Joshua Mahamadu Hamidu, is to open a Book of Condolence in memory of the former Chief of the Defence Staff.

A press statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, and signed by Colonel E Aggrey-Quashie, Director Public Relations, GAF, said the Book would be opened at the OB Akwa Matambo, at the Command Officers’ Mess in Burma Camp from Thursday, February 11 to Tuesday, February 23, 2021, from 1000 hours to 1500 hours each day with family members in attendance.

It said the Book would thence open at the family residence at 11 Kwabena Aniefi Street, Dzorwulu, Accra, from Wednesday 24 February 2021.

It said Lieutenant General Hamidu passed on at the 37 Military Hospital on Monday, February 01, 2021, after a short illness. He was 84 years.

It said all well-wishers were invited to sign the Book of Condolence and that for “further inquiries, kindly call 0205635739.”