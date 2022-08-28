Ghana Armwrestling Federation calls for support

Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, President of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF), has called on Ghanaians to support the development and promotion of armwrestling in the country.

He said there were people who would have loved to play the game, but lacked support and encouragement from their family and friends.

The President made this call in an interview with the media at the end of the maiden HD+ Kids Armwrestling Challenge held in Accra last Saturday.

“Every patron here including the media would attest that it’s been a good event, for us at GAF we want to encourage participation at this level, the future of armwrestling depends on the young children, as they were excited going to the table to play.

“We feel that in a year or two these young ones would be representing Ghana and Africa as a whole at the World Championship, all that we need is encouragement and support from families, friends, sponsors etc, so we appreciate HD+ for their support,” he stressed.

He said the three top armwrestlers would represent Ghana at the World Championship this year in October in Turkey.

He added that GAF had twenty-two products, three for kids and the rest for Senior High School, Junior High School, Tertiary and corporate institutions.

“We need not less than 22 corporate institutions or groups to sponsors armwrestling, sport is business, sport create employment, we believed that whiles the person train and play he or she should go home with something, hence the medals, the goodies, as well as the cash prizes we gave to participant.”

“Armwrestling Ghana would give Ghana nothing less than ten gold medals in future. The future of Ghana Armwrestling is very bright by the grace of God.

“Armwrestling is the easiest sport to play, injury free, less expensive as compared to the number of sporting discipline where you must spend so much to participate.