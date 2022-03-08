Ghana Armwrestling Federation Lauded For Their Commitment

Mr. Seth Panwun Boyoyo, Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority (NSA), has praised the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) led by President Charles Osei Asibey for the level of commitment, which has resulted in making Armwrestling a household sport.

He also commended the leadership of the federation for their dedication in making the sport a must watch and reiterated government’s support for Armwrestling as Ghana prepares for the 2023 Africa Games.

The Board Chairman gave these commendations during the Armwrestling Battle for Independence Challenge held to commemorate Ghana’s Independence Day at the studios of Ghana Television (GTV) Sports plus.

The event dubbed ‘Show Up or Shut Up’ was watched by many on GTV Sports+ and witnessed by the Board Chairman of the NSA, Deputy Director General of NSA, Mr. Majid Bawa, Kofi Asare Brako both of the NSA, President of Table Tennis Association, Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu and other top representatives from the various federations.

At the end of the day, Grace Mintah of the Ghana Police Service dramatically pulled three quick wins to beat the toughest and strongest female, Yasmin Kadri Moro to win the Women’s Heavyweight contest.

Grace, who lost the first two battles in the best of five, applied technique, wisdom and strength to take the fight from the ever improving and enterprising Mariam Yasmin Kadri Moro aka ‘Bukom Vampire’ who was the toast of fans and was poised to carry the night.

Captain of the Golden Arms, Immigration Officer Edward Asamoah, battled to shut up brags from lightweight Wisdom Abromekyi who moved up from 75kg to 90kg to challenge the captain.

The latter threw up a challenge to officer Edward Asamoah and went into 3 months training to dethrone the Golden Arms captain but the tough fight couldn’t travel all 5 rounds.

Results:

Derrick Adu Kwakye aka Asoka GH defeat Rudulf Welbeck 2-0

Wisdom Abromekye (Ayigbe Mafia) 1 vs Edward Asamoah (The Royal) 2

Prince Affum Fadoma 2 vs Issa Kunyah 1

Grace Mintah 3 vs Yasmin Kadiri Moro 2

Richard Tanya 0 vs Godwin Sackey 2

Abdul Aziz Wahab 2 vs Samuel Adjetey Sowah (Slimtech) 0

Grace Karley Commey (Shaun Paul) 2 vs Jennifer Amuzu 0.

The Independence Armwrestling Battle was a revenge battle put together to mark Ghana’s independence and to settle on who was the best in the various weight categories.