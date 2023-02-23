Ghana Armwrestling Federation to train GUSA technical officials on Thursday

The Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF), the sole body mandated to promote and develop the sport of armwrestling in Ghana is set to train technical officials from the Ghana University Sports Association (GUSA) on Thursday.

GUSA at their last meeting resolved to include armwrestling in their games after a convincing presentation by GAF.

To spread the sport in the member universities, Mr Husseini Akuetteh Addy, Technical Director of GAF would engage the technical team from GUSA to introduce them to the sport and take them through the basic rules of the games.

This would be held on Thursday, February 23, at the Ghana Communication Technology University in Accra.

Mr. Timothy Mensah, Organising Secretary of GUSA explained that after series of engagement with the Ghana Armwrestling Federation, they were pleased to include the sport of armwrestling in their activities.

He said the University Sport Association would have a Championship scheduled to take place in the last quarter of the year and the championship would be for some disciplines that they do not usually play and that would include armwrestling.

“Our technical team needs to be trained in the rules of the game so that they can also train and prepare their athletes for the championship later this year,” he said.

President of Ghana Armwrestling Federation, Mr Charles Osei Asibey, thanked the Executive body of GUSA for agreeing to include armwrestling in their disciplines for the GUSA Games.

He said this was a step in the right direction for promoting the sport at the tertiary level adding “…we used to have an event called tertiary rumble but this time, the sport will be officially known to the students therefore we can have more participation especially as we continue to prepare for the Africa Games which has been rescheduled to 2024.”

Mr. Osei Asibey who also doubles as the President of the Armwrestling Federation of Africa added that “the Federation with our partners will continue with the aggressive development of the sport in making it the sport of choice and have influence in Africa.”