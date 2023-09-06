Ghana Armwrestling Federation wins bid to host 2024 World Championship

Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, Vice President of the World Armwrestling Federation and President of the African and Ghana Armwrestling Federations has called on Ghanaians to contribute to a memorable global event to be held in Accra, Ghana in 2024.

Hosting the media at the Alisa Hotel on his return from Almaty, Kazakhstan where the 2023 edition of the World Armwrestling Championship was held, he revealed that it had been over 20 years since South Africa hosted on the African continent, but for the first time in 44 years the event is coming to a Black African country who are ever ready to open up for tourism, business and more.

Ghana triumphed over Egypt in the bidding process with a powerful presentation for the African opportunity to host the world.

Osei Asibey who is also the Vice President of Ghana Athletics noted that young pullers may not get chance to travel due to financial difficulties, but they can get the opportunity to participate in a world championship if it is held at home.

He acknowledged the support of head of African referees, Hussien Addy, Nii Otoo Lankai who has been certified by the world body to officiate junior championship and Aseem a former international Taekwondo athlete who has diverted to Armwrestling.

The General Secretary of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) gave three reasons why Ghana deserves the hosting, namely experience for the young athletes at World Championship event, secondly to get better and bigger to host the world and thirdly the over 2,000 visitors coming to boast tourism.

“At Almaty, Kazakhstan, Ghana showcased what we can do, even we displayed or chocolate and everyone saw the difference in taste”

Osei Asibey emphasized that Ghana’s bid was special so the World Armwrestling President said next year we are coming to Ghana”.

It is a win for Ghana, as many people who do not know Ghana will have an opportunity as the country would be advertised.

“Ghana must support the Armwrestling Federation for the event to be memorable because we are the first Federation to bring a World sports Championship to Ghana, it will not come easy, aside the payment of bid, but the benefits would come from businesses in Accommodation / Hotels, Food, Transportation, Health Care, Security, Broadcast Partnerships and others, Ghana is ready”

Foreign visitors will pay 150 as visa fee to come to Ghana, and the Championship is attracting over 10 million viewership globally.

Charles Osei Asibey said the Championship is going to unveil fusion of excellence and sports.

He called on the media, corporate Ghana and the government to support the Championship.

He thanked the leadership of Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and Ghana Investment Promotion Corporation (GIPC), National Sports Authority (NSA) as well as the Ministry of Youth and Sports. “We have already hosted the best Armwrestling Championship in Africa, the best World Championship is coming to Ghana, we commend all our partners and sponsors” he added.

HDPlus representative, Kisiwa said “it fantastic and we are excited to see it feeli feeli, we are going all the way with you”.

DCOP Lydia Donkor, Ghana Police Service confirmed she is in the leadership of Armwrestling as some of his men and women are in the sport. “Our interest and most important thing is to be safe and secured. We must come together to give a good image of Ghana as a very safe place” she expressed.

Mr.Gorden Sarr of the Ghana Immigration Service who was supportive at the 2023 African Championship, promised to be ready and make first time impression works again “We are ready to support” he promised.

Sedina Gbeve, a legal practitioner and Board member, asked all stakeholders to support and take Ghana to the world.

The launch for the Championship has been fixed for October.