Ghana Armwrestling is Doing Good

On Saturday, at #wesleygrammar School (my Alma Mater), many converged to play Armwrestling.

As I sat to watch proceedings to the end in the presence of my leadership, friends and visitors from the diplomatic corps, I concluded that Ghana Armwrestling has come far by Preparation, Perseverance, People and Grace.

I feel elated that the brand we introduced is being packaged to become a super-brand and a sport of choice.

Pullers from the #Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, the Clubs, Teams Ashanti, Northern, Central Western and Bono were resolute and promising that gave me verbbering hope.

The expression on the faces of my pullers was dire, desirous and conquering. They love they’re chosen sport and I pray the Good Lord and Ghana rewards them soon. Despite the enormous challenges, the tell me “President, the boys are OK”.

Ghana will host and win the upcoming Africa Championship, I know because our pullers are awesomely passionate, our coaches are committed and referees, topnotch.

Thanks to Kofikrom Pharmacy, Twellium Industries, Wadada Ventures, Royal Dach, Swaggers Restaurant, 442GH, Blynkxlivegh and my hardworking IOC Team led by Ken Adade, Nii Otoo Larkyne and Shardrack Appiah.

Special mention to the Ghana Armwrestling leadership for the support, the driving force Kofi Addo-Agyekum, Robert Appiah Ameyaw, Godfrey Amarteifio, Husseini Akueteh Addy, Jonathan Lambert, Edwin Amankwah, Jesse Agyepong, Norbert Kwanchie, Sedina and my friends Nana Pataku, Kwame Asem and Hon. Kwabena Kyere.

The Ministers and Ministry of Youth & Sports, the leaders and the National Sports Authority, the leaders and 2023 Africa Games LOC, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service and all who continue to support Armwrestling especially my brothers from the media. (I owe you this).

Our next project is the HD+ Kids Armwrestling before the Africa Championship.

Thanks to Ghana.

CharlesOsei Asibey, President