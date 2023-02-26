Ghana Army Ladies Cruises home with Silver Medal from Africa Cup for Club Championship

Ghana Army Ladies Hockey team won silver at the just-ended 24th edition of the Africa Cup for Club Championship (ACCC) in Kenya on 19 February 2023.

The Greater Accra Hockey league bronze medalist had their opening game against the 2022 ACCC champions and reigning Ghana league winners GRA ladies and defeated them by 2-1.

They took on Delta Queens from Nigeria who were the first runner-up in the 2022 ACCC in their second game and recorded the same scoreline (2-1) as their opening match.

Their third match was against Kenya’s league bronze medalists, Lakers but lost painfully by 2-0.

Ghana Army drew 1-1 to Kenya’s league champions Strathmore University in their fourth game.

The Soldiers had a walkover in their game against Kada Queens from Nigeria who could not make it to the tournament.

With one game at hand to grab the ultimate, Ghana Army ladies locked horns with Blazers, formerly Telkom ladies from Kenya, and won by a 3-2 but GRA ladies from Ghana walked home with the trophy ahead of Ghana Army by a head-to-head goal rule.

Army had the same points as GRA but the latter had more goals ahead of Army.

Team Army were scheduled to play 6 matches in all but ended up playing 5 matches where they won 3, drew 1, lost 1, and had 1 walkover.

In an interview with Amy’s Sports Officer Major Dickinson Agalga, he expressed the team’s gratitude to the managers of the team, supporters across the Ghana Armed Forces, the Greater Accra Hockey fraternity, and the nation at large.

Major Agalga added, that the team is resolute and determined to pick the ultimate in the 2024 ACCC to the Chief of Army Staff Major General Thomas Oppong-Pepprah who has committed resources to push the team to higher heights.

The ACCC is held annually by the African Hockey Federation and this year’s event took off, from 13th to the 19th of February 2023 at the Dashmesh Hockey Stadium, Nairobi, Kenya.

By: Victoria Nana Adwoa Kwofie