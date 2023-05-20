Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards 2023: Nash Bliss Gh Nominated For Blogger Of the Year

Abdallah Nasiru Also-known as Nash Bliss Gh has been nominated for Blogger Of The Year at the Ghana Arts And Entertainment Awards 2023.

The maiden event is slated to take place on Saturday, 2nd July 2023 at Kumasi Cultural Center.

The management of the Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards scheme scheduled the voting period from 18th May to the 13th of July, 2023.

Nash Bliss Gh is a young and enthusiastic blogger and a creative writer who has been developing himself on the microblogging platform for the past years, bred in Ghana from the North precisely, he has always been intense and passionate about writing and sharing his opinions on different topics.

The Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards is an annual event that celebrates and recognizes outstanding achievements in the arts and entertainment industry in Ghana.

Nash Blish Gh began his blogging profession in 2021, and because then, he has been publishing approximately a huge variety of topics consisting of entertainment, sports, politics, and contemporary events. His writing fashion and thorough research are crisp, engaging, and clean to read, making his content material on hand to a target audience.

Graced by love and unity for this edition, the organizers hover to make it unique as it marks their first event of the scheme’s inception.

The awards highlight the creativity, talent, and cultural contributions of Ghanaian artists, musicians, actors, filmmakers, and other industry professionals.

Nash Bliss Gh’s thorough and detailed research in writing earned him to be a writer at Ghanaweb, Harmattangh, and maigapromotions.

Below is the voting process;

Vote and ticket Digital Platform

USSD voting

1) dial *800*400# and select 1 to vote

2) Enter nominee code(GA35)

3) Enter the number of votes and confirm the payment

Online voting

1) login to www.voteandticket.com

2) select Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards 2023 and the category

3) select a nominee(Nash Bliss Gh)

4) Enter the number of votes and confirm the payment