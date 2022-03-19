Ghana as an internationally recognized E-Passport country: We thank Nana, Bawumia—NPP Germany

The Germany Branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has lauded the numerous successes chalked under the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government pointing out gains made in Ghana’s fastest growing digitalization regime.

According to NPP Germany, recent developments that paved way for the realization of a vision to make Ghana an Internationally recognized E-Passport Country is a big feat worth talking about.

This comes on the back of the Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) recently giving its seal of approval for the Ghana Card, as well as its future biometric equivalents, to be used as official documentation at all 197 ICAO-compliant countries and 44,000 airports worldwide.

NPP Germany made these known in a press release issued on Friday 18th March 2022 which was signed by its current Communications Director, Nana Osei Boateng.

Below is the full release:

Ghana Is An Internationally Recognized E-Passport Country

While this comes as a great milestone for Ghana and other African countries wanting to replicate what our country has done, the naysayers are in town again to discredit and invalidate what has been achieved.

The ICAO in response to these issues have categorically spelt out that Ghana has the right and has indeed effected so in making the Ghana card an e-passport, a move that has been endorsed by the ICAO.

The digitization agenda seems to be the way forward for our country. When we are able to make our systems work, we will be in a better position than we are today.

God bless His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for leading this charge, Vice President Bawumia for the vision, and the New Patriotic Party for the development of Ghana our motherland.

God Bless Ghana, the NPP and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

…Signed…

Nana Osei Boateng NPP Germany Branch Communications Director.