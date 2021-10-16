Ghana Association of Writers congratulates Abdulrazak Gurnah

The Ghana Association of Writers (GAW) is extending a hearty congratulations to Abdulrazak Gurnah for winning the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature.

“Our contentment knew no bounds when we heard the news that an African, Abdulrazak Gurnah, had won the world’s most prestigious award in literature.

“As this is the second time a non-white writer from sub-Saharan Africa is receiving this highly respected literary award, we, the writers of Ghana, are inspired to emulate his proud achievement. We have no doubt that his writing will continue to bring laurels to Africa,” the Association said in a statement it copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra signed by its President Mr Francis Gbormittah.

The winning of the award, the Association said, was the culmination of Mr Gurnah’s assiduity and striving for excellence in literature as the quality of his novels demonstrated.

“We are certain that he will add to this achievement and bring more honours to Africa. GAW looks forward to working with him to foster the advancement of quality literature in Africa,” it noted.

“GAW once again congratulates Abdulrazak Gurnah and wishes him every success in his future endeavours.”