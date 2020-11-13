The Ghana Association of Writers (GAW) in paying tribute to the late President Jerry John Rawlings’ on Friday, said “Writers of Ghana and Africa will forever miss an outstanding enthusiast of the literary arts”.

In a statement signed by Mr Francis Gbormittah, the President of GAW, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, the Association said it cherished Former President Rawlings’ interest in promoting writing and

reading in Ghana and his immeasurable support in attaining these goals.

“It is with immense sorrow and a sense of loss when GAW received the passing of H.E. J.J. Rawlings on Thursday, November 12, 2020,” the statement said.

“On behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and the entire membership of the Ghana Association of Writers (GAW), the Association expresses its deepest condolences to H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, the children and the entire Rawlings and Agbotui families, Ghana and Africa, for the loss of a great

personality.

“May God bless the Former President, and may he rest in eternal peace with his ancestors”.