Ghana Assures AU Election Observers of Adequate Security for December 7 Elections

Ghana’s Minister for the Interior, Henry Quartey, has assured the African Union (AU) Election Observation Team that sufficient security measures, including the Election Security Task Force, have been implemented to ensure peaceful elections on December 7.

Speaking to the AU team in Accra, Quartey emphasized that Ghana’s elections would proceed smoothly, further consolidating the country’s democratic process. He outlined that several engagements with political parties, the Electoral Commission, and other stakeholders have been held to foster a collaborative and peaceful election environment.

“We have put in place comprehensive security measures to ensure transparent and peaceful elections,” Quartey stated. “The government is committed to holding peaceful elections, and President Akufo-Addo, a man of peace, believes in the rule of law. He came to power peacefully and will exit peacefully.”

His remarks follow a courtesy call by the AU Election Observation Team, led by former Ethiopian President H.E. Sahle-Work Zewde. During the visit, Zewde commended Ghana for its solid record in democratic elections and expressed confidence that the 2024 elections will again set an example for Africa.

“We are confident in Ghana’s election process, which has been a beacon of democracy in Africa,” Zewde said. “We hope that the upcoming elections will build on previous successes and further the democratic ideals in the country.”

The AU Election Observation Team’s visit aligns with the African Union Commission’s mandate to support member states in strengthening democracy, peace, and security.

The Interior Minister assured that all necessary logistics and support would be provided to ensure the election is conducted in a secure and transparent manner.