Ghana at a crossroad: What we must Consider

In recent times Ghana have experienced severe shocks in our economy from increasing cost of living, rising public debt, rapid depreciation of the Cedi among other factors.

One may begin to ask why we are experiencing this situation and what can be done to salvage the situation.

While others may attribute this to the repercussions of Covid 19 , I still believe other factors have contributed to our current situation.

In a country where we import basic commodities like Rice, Sugar etc.

We are not able to yet again refine our own products like Gold, Cocoa among others.

Our borrowing rate keeps galloping where we need to covert more cedis to dollars to service our loans.

We haven’t invested so much in technical skills. Our institutions are failing us.

Basic imports for industrialization are all imported . Corruption cases keeps increasing exponentially

Bad attitudes from the citizens. We cannot lose sight of the fact that some prominent business men and women in Ghana or our very own politician buy and hold the dollar.

Until we begin to industrialize our economy, trade among ourselves as Africans, invest more in research and development, export more than importation, reduce the rate of borrowing, reduce corruption, engage in some hedging strategies like future contracts, regulate profits repatriation and more importantly change our attitudes as Ghanaians the country will continue to sink.

But there’s hope for Ghana. Ghana remains a developing country and hub for investment in Africa.

It’s is my expectation that the above issues raised be re-looked at as a country to be able to cross to the promise land.

May God bless our homeland Ghana and continue to make us strong.

Columnist :

Solomon Solari Sarpong

