Ghana Athletics Association certifies routes for West Africa International Marathon

The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) has certified the maiden edition of the West Africa International Marathon (WAIM).

This follows the inspection of the routes by the Technical Committee of the GAA.

The GAA in a communication to the organisers of the event – Medivents Consult, said the event has been endorsed and they would provide the necessary support for the successful organization of the event.

The first-ever West Africa International Marathon would be hosted in Accra with each West African country represented by their champion.

Over 1,000 local and international athletes are expected to participate in the competition, scheduled for October.

The event would be the first-ever sub-regional marathon and it is expected to bring the best out of the sub-region to compete on a single platform.

Medivents Consult – organisers of the event are on record to have organized the Kwahu Easter Marathon, and Sekondi Takoradi Marathon.