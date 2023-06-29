Ghana Athletics for Elective Congress on August 10

The Executive Board of Ghana Athletics has confirmed that its quadrennial elective congress is set to take place on Thursday, August 10th, 2023.

This congress aligns with article 13.3 of the association’s constitution.

The venue for the Congress is scheduled to be Techiman in the Bono East Region, with proceedings commencing at 11 am.

A press statement, signed by Bawah Fuseini, the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Athletics, revealed the positions that will be contested during the congress, including President, 1st Vice President, a female 2nd Vice President, Treasurer, Organizing Secretary, and Deputy Organizing Secretary.

Nomination forms must be submitted no later than Tuesday, July 11th, 2023, and the list of nominees will be published on Tuesday, July 18th, 2023.

It is mandatory for aspirants to represent a member association, and nominations must be endorsed by either the chairman or Secretary General of the respective member associations.