The Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) has asked the public to disregard information circulating on social media and short message service (SMS) about the sale of the Commission’s recruitment e-vouchers.

A statement issued by Sheila Frimpong, Director, Commercialisation and Communication Directorate, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, said the information was false and should be completely disregarded.

The sale of e-Vouchers is said to be taking place at the GCB’s Head Office or by dialling *718*1# on mobile phones by some unscrupulous individuals.

“The Commission, however, wishes to state that its vacancies and/or recruitments are always announced or published on its website and in the National Dailies,” the statement said.

Additionally, all payments for application forms of such vacancies and/or recruitments are made at the cash office at the secretariat of the Commission, it added.

The Commission advised the public to be wary of such fraudsters and should report such persons to the Ghana Police Service.

“Anyone, who pays money to such unscrupulous individuals, does so at his/her own risk,” the statement said.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articlePresident signs Book of Condolence for Prince Philip
Next articleAGA-Obuasi Community Trust Fund awards grant to tertiary students
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here