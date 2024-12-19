Ghana Attracts US$316 Million in Foreign Direct Investment in 2024

Ghana has attracted Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) totaling US$316 million in the first three quarters of 2024, further solidifying its status as a leading investment hub in West Africa.

This is according to the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre’s (GIPC) Third Quarter Report, which also revealed that 108 new projects were registered, amounting to an estimated investment value of US$325.88 million.

Of the total investment, US$9.88 million came from local sources, underscoring strong foreign interest alongside domestic participation in the country’s growing investment landscape. Notably, 85 of the registered projects were wholly foreign-owned, accounting for 78.7% of all projects and generating an estimated US$303.49 million in investment. The remaining 23 projects were joint ventures between local and foreign entities, contributing US$22.39 million.

Initial capital transfers to Ghana during this period amounted to US$22.1 million, reflecting heightened investor confidence in the country’s economic potential.

The manufacturing sector continued to lead as the largest recipient of FDI, attracting 55 projects and a total investment of US$190.7 million. This highlights Ghana’s focus on industrialization and its role as a major driver of economic development. The services sector followed closely with US$76.3 million in FDI, while the general trade sector saw US$21 million in investments.

The sectoral breakdown of the 108 projects indicates a strong concentration on industry and services. Beyond manufacturing, the services sector attracted 27 projects, followed by general trade with 11, export trade with seven, agriculture with three, tourism with two, and building and construction with two. Liaison services accounted for one project.

These positive investment trends underscore Ghana’s strategic emphasis on industrialization, job creation, and economic diversification, positioning the country for continued growth in the years ahead.