Ghana Aviation Firm Advances Global Standards Through Malaysia Training

Ghana’s OTS Ghana Ltd has strengthened its aviation capabilities after its country director, Chris Taylor, completed a specialized training program in Malaysia.

The initiative, organized in partnership with aviation firm Sylmax HCS, aimed to align the company’s operations with international helideck safety and inspection standards.

The two-phase program included technical sessions in Cyberjaya, near Kuala Lumpur, and advanced practical training at Sylmax HCS’s headquarters in Miri, Sarawak. Courses covered helideck inspection protocols, load testing, surface friction analysis, and perimeter net drop tests, utilizing advanced weather verification tools. Sylmax CEO Captain Adnan Haji Harbi led the training, emphasizing both theoretical knowledge and hands-on application.

Participants also engaged in brief cultural excursions, visiting landmarks such as Kuala Lumpur’s China Town and Miri’s Ming Café, blending professional development with local heritage exposure.

Sylmax HCS, founded in 2007, is globally recognized for its helideck design, certification, and lighting system services, particularly in the Oil and Gas sector. The collaboration with OTS Ghana underscores efforts to elevate Ghana’s aviation sector, positioning it as a competitive player on the global stage.

OTS Ghana’s commitment to adopting rigorous international practices reflects broader ambitions to enhance operational safety and efficiency within the country’s growing aviation industry.