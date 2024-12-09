Ghana Awaits Official Declaration of 2024 Presidential Election Results

The nation holds its breath as Jean Mensa, Chairperson of Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC), prepares to announce the official results of the closely contested 2024 presidential election.

The declaration, slated for 4:30 PM today, Monday, December 9, comes after weeks of rigorous campaigning and a high voter turnout across the country.

Speaking at a press conference, Samuel Tettey, the EC’s Regional Director of Electoral Affairs, confirmed that results from 13 out of Ghana’s 16 regions have been received, providing sufficient data for the final declaration. He called for calm and patience among political parties and their supporters.

“We appeal to everyone to exercise restraint and avoid unnecessary disturbances. Let us respect the process and allow the Electoral Commission to fulfill its constitutional mandate,” Tettey urged.

Preliminary results suggest a decisive victory for former President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), sparking celebrations among his supporters. Early figures indicate that Mahama has secured 57.17% of the total valid votes, significantly ahead of his main rival, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who has garnered 40.88%.

If confirmed, this outcome will mark a political resurgence for Mahama, whose campaign focused on alleviating economic challenges and restoring public trust in governance.

The NDC has also made sweeping gains in Parliament, reportedly winning over 180 seats—a development that could further solidify the party’s influence in shaping Ghana’s political future.

As the clock ticks closer to the official announcement, the nation remains on edge, bracing for what could be a pivotal moment in its democratic history.