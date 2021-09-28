Ghana Badminton 2021 For Elective Congress On November 9

Ghana Badminton-the governing and supervisory body of the sport in Ghana, is excited to announce today its 4th Elective Congress slated for November 9, 2021, for its members in good standing during the four-year assessment period (2017-2021)

Per National Calendar released in March 2021, the Elective congress was scheduled for the 4th Quarter of the year. The November 9, 2021 Elective Congress will elect National Board Members with the following positions: President, Vice President, Treasurer and Five Executive Board Members for the 2022-2025 assessment period.

With nominations and submissions opened till October 12, 2021, members in good standing for 2017-2021 assessment period who meet the constitutional guidelines (linked here) criteria, and the public are invited to take part in leadership roles in the Association.

Further to this, notice of congress was issued yesterday, and per the articles of the association (linked here) delegates who are shareholders from 36 Badminton Community Clubs in good standing, 6 Regional Associations, 9 Statutory Committees and 8 institutional affiliates are entitled to vote and attend the teleconference meeting.

The National Association held its 2020 Annual General Meeting &Members Forum duly attended by Shareholder delegates members in good standing, among others further approved resolutions per constitutional provisions as enshrined.

About Ghana Badminton Association

We are Ghana Badminton, the Governing and supervisory body of Badminton in Ghana formed in 1962 and affiliated with the Badminton Confederation of Africa, International Olympic Committee, and International Paralympic Committee through the Badminton World Federation

The unique qualities of badminton make it accessible and enjoyable for anyone and everyone. And we work collaboratively with our partners and stakeholders to provide traditional and innovative opportunities for all to be involved; from Basic, Senior High and Tertiary School programs to seniors and Veterans social badminton, from School, community, and regional clubs and our national class coaching development to the delivery of our major events.

With Olympic success at the heart of our ambitions, we are investing our knowledge and expertise in rebuilding build a quality future for our sport by strengthening and developing the domestic game and developing talent to achieve success on the international stage, inspiring the next generation of players and local fans, and corporate community.

With thousands of Ghanaians playing every year, badminton is looking forward to being the nation’s favourite racket sport by 2022. We want to inspire everyone to play more, support louder and love badminton, from this generation to the next as the world’s fastest exercise and racket sport.

Source: ghanabadminton.org