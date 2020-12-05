The Ghana Badminton Association (BAG) at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held last Saturday, has adopted and approved fourteen new proposals into its constitution and bye-laws.

At the AGM, members of the Association proposed to amend the name of the Association from Badminton Association of Ghana to Ghana Badminton Association, but maintained its abbreviations as BAG and changed its logo as well.

This was done to maintain a connection to its Ghanaian history, as the sport turns toward the future and to inspire Ghanaians to love badminton for life and also to ensure a national appeal in line with the government’s responsibility towards national teams.

Ghana Badminton new logo would immediately change across all digital platforms and updating physical branding as it replaces these items in the normal course of a business.

The delegates felt it was time to give a fresh look to the organization with its developing trend to appeal to social media and the Ghanaian public.

Ghana Badminton has gone through changes over the last three years, with a lot of new innovations and exciting progress being made in all areas, with thousands of Ghanaians getting involved in the sport.

Ghana Badminton also approved the nomination of Kevin Evans Alphous as the chair for Athletes’ Commission. The athletes’ commission aim is to present the needs and views of athletes to the Badminton Board and Committees on matters relevant to athletes and act as the official link between players and the Association.

As the governing and supervisory body of the sport in Ghana, the association also adopted the inclusion of 40% of female representation on committees and executive levels by 2025.

Also, there was an updated internal resolution mechanism where a statutory clause will specify that any dispute requiring arbitration involving itself or/and or one of its members and relating to the constitution, regulations, directives and decisions of Ghana Badminton or its officers in an official capacity shall only be referred to an internal dispute resolution of BAG currently highlighted in the constitution as the first place of resolution.

Any member who does not follow the internal resolution procedure as the first point of call for any dispute is automatically banned for three years from the association without further reference and recourse to the member.

Another reform is to allow members to have individual membership to pay their Ghc480 dues for a period of the four-year assessment period and such members will automatically enjoy all the rights and privileges associated.

The Association held the 2020 Annual general meeting over the weekend at the Media Centre of the Accra Sports Stadium saw delegates from 15 regions and 28 clubs across the country.

The Association also received solidarity messages from the National Paralympic Committee, Ghana Olympic Committee, the National Sports Authority, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the Women in Sports Association of Ghana.