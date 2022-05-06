Ghana Badminton Association expands its diversity of technical officiating

Ghana Badminton Association (BAG), the governing and supervisory body of Badminton in Ghana, expanded its diversity of technical officiating for the sport to see Atseku received his Badge certificate as an Accredited African Badminton Umpire.

Since 2017, Ghana Badminton has introduced a technical officiating strategy plan where it had grown up to 84 technical Officials in the national accreditation and certification pathway, an achievement enviable of a good deal of Badminton sporting nations in Africa.

In line with Ghana Badminton’s 2027 Strategic Mission Plan, the association develops and assess umpires to the highest national level for their top national and international tournaments.

The President of BAG, Mr. Evans Yeboah congratulated the newly accredited umpire for his feat.

He said, “On behalf of the Board, and members a hearty congratulation to Gabriel Atseku on this continental success, this prowess exhibited by you had shown success towards our National Technical Officiating pathway, providing career options for persons interested in becoming technical officials within the sport.

“Our development in technical capacity is leaping and in the last six decades to be the first Ghanaian on this achievement gives us joy and growth-an enviable emulation by all persons looking to be in Badminton.”

He hinted that, the 84 more technical officials at various levels of national accreditation will be needed as BAG prepares for the African Games in Ghana next year and the National Premier League in July 2022.

Atseku, Ghana’s first African accredited umpire said, “I am thrilled and look forward to building on this achievement to develop the sport as a source of encouragement to climbing the ladder of certification and officiating at the World level. I thank the support of family, school, and Ghana Badminton, for the selfless tacit knowledge and guide towards this progressive pathway.”

In Badminton, the umpire has the authority over a particular match and oversees the badminton court and its immediate surrounds.

The umpire ensures it conducted the match under the Laws of Badminton, the rules and regulations of the sport and any other regulations pertinent to the specific tournament.

The umpire’s jurisdiction shall exist from the time the players enter the court before the match until they leave the court after the match.