Ghana Badminton Association retains Evans Yeboah as President

The Ghana Badminton Association (BAG) has retained Mr. Evans Yeboah as President alongside eight others at a tele-conference Elective Congress held yesterday.

The quadrennial Elective Congress BAG held via Zoom confirmed Mr. Yeboah led administration for another four-year term beginning January 2022.

The nine Executive members who contested for the vacant positions unopposed were confirmed according to article 17.1.9 of the BAG Constitution which says “if the no of nominations received is equal to the number of vacancies to be filled, the persons nominated shall be deemed to be elected.”

The new Executive Board members are, Mr. Evans Yeboah (President), Mr. Dennis Osei-Antwi, ESQ (Vice President), Mr. Delawoe Nyanyo (Treasurer). The rest are Mr. Helious Makafui Dablu, Mr. Ernest Adofo Osei, Mr. Nii Adjei Sowah, Mr. Samson Deen, George Loh, Esq, and former MP for North Dayi, and Madam Catherine Tukpe as Executive Board Members.

The 38 delegates and participants from the 10 Regional Associations, 21 Community Clubs in good standing, and seven Statutory Committees took part in the Elective Congress. The National Sports Authority (NSA) Technical Director for Sports Promotion, Mr. Jeffery Manzan Owusu administered the oath of office and Secrecy to the nine newly elected members.

The Electoral Commission with its members were also present to certify the nomination processes and all candidates meeting all requirements.

Mr. Yeboah said, “We pledge to the fulfilment of our 2025 strategic Plan showcasing participation, growth and supporting the principle that people should lead a healthy life, both in and out of their lifestyle, and Badminton World Federation’s goal in making badminton one of the world’s most popular sports-we will lead Ghanaians in this aim.”

He pledged his continuous support to the development of the discipline in Ghana.

Mr. Peter Adjei, the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) Secretary-General in a solidarity message said, “We are standing in solidarity to make Badminton and Para-Badminton, the first Paris 2024 qualification happen under this new leadership, and to enable all our dear athletes, and from all para-sports to take part in the Games-which this noble Badminton Association Leadership provides, which we at NPC Ghana believe and endorse in the spirit of broadening leadership.”