Ghana Badminton’s top female junior player gets five-year sponsorship deal

The Benin Badminton Federation (BBF) has offered 13-year old Racheal Quarcoo a five-year sponsorship following her impressive performance in the Badminton Benin International and the All Africa U-15, U-19 championships which just ended on September 1, in Ouidah, Benin.

Quarcoo, in her first international appearance excelled in the All Africa U-15 championship and the Benin International (U-35) where she reached the quarterfinal stage and was eliminated by much older experienced opponents.

Following her marvelous exploits in the competitions, the BBF offered her a sponsorship which includes taking care of her accommodation, feeding and tournament entry fee for the next five years when she participates in the Benin International.

This would offer her the needed support for her tournament points and ranking build up in qualifying towards the 2023 African Games, 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games, 2024 Olympic Games, and 2026 Youth Olympic Games to be held in Senegal for the first time on the African soil.

The budding talent, was a member of the Mixed Team that won bronze in the All Africa U-15 championship.

She told the GNA Sports, the offer would spur her on to do better in her subsequent competitions for the nation.

Meanwhile, Team Ghana has arrived from Benin after bagging four medals in Bronze and 1 Silver from Francis Obeng Shang, the current number two youth player ranked player in Africa.