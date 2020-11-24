The Ghana Bamboo Bikes Initiative (GBBI), the social wing of Envirotech Bamboo Limited, is set to launch a five-year free bamboo bicycles distribution programme to promote inclusive education in rural communities.

Under the programme, thousands of transport-dependent school children would receive bamboo bicycles to facilitate travelling between their homes and schools.

A statement issued by GBBI and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) ahead of the official launch said the programme was exclusively sponsored by the organization.

The statement signed by the Chief Executive, Mrs Bernice Dapaah said the organization was opened to a partnership with international distributors of bamboo bicycles and other development agencies with a shared interest in promoting equality of education.

The programme aimed to close the mobility gap between rural and urban regions.

“It is anticipated that this programme will run along with other government policies that aim at addressing social inequality among children and promote a better climate for adopting cycling as an integral part of our social life thus ensuring inclusive education and a pristine environment,” the statement said.

The statement said the organization was working closely with the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ministry of Education to establish the first modern semi-automated bicycle assembly plant, to enhance technical and vocational skills training and deepen practice-based learning.

“The long term goal is to facilitate the creation of greater opportunities for industrial employment for technically equipped trainees, especially in the bicycle industry,” the statement said.

Mrs Gifty Twum Ampofo, the Deputy Minister of Education, would officially launch the programme with the support of other stakeholders from the District Assembly, traditional authority, GES and the Member of Parliament, Mr Yaw Addo Frimpong.